John Wright murder: 'Ruthless pair's attack 'responsible'
A "ruthless" pair's joint attack on a drug addict led to his death, a court has heard.
John Wright, 41, died after being beaten with a baton and stabbed in the back in Stockton on 29 December 2019.
Teesside Crown Court heard it was Jordan Vaughan, 21, who knifed the victim leaving him with a 13cm wound, but his co-accused Kienan Johnson was also responsible for his murder.
Both Mr Vaughan, 21, and Mr Johnson, 22, deny murder.
The court has heard Mr Wright suffered multiple injuries but a single stab wound killed him.
'Loathsome'
Summing up, prosecutor John Elvidge QC said the attack on Mr Wright was "pre-meditated".
He said the co-accused wanted to "punish" the victim for paying them for drugs with fake bank notes.
Mr Elvidge said: "Mr Wright's life was extinguished by these two ruthless men. They both knew the other was armed, the attack was pre-meditated and they intended to do him harm."
He said Mr Wright was stabbed with such force that the knife cut through his bone and pierced his aorta.
He also dismissed Mr Vaughan's claim that he acted in self-defence because he feared Mr Wright was going to hit him with a brick as "not standing up to scrutiny".
He said Mr Vaughan had struck the fatal blow, but Mr Johnson had beaten him with a baton and both men were responsible for the murder.
However, Richard Wright QC, representing Mr Johnson, said it was understandable that "decent" people would find his client "loathsome" for peddling drugs and all the misery it brought, but that he did not kill Mr Wright.
He said: "Your instinct may be to dislike, even loathe these defendants.
"However, Kienan Johnson hitting Mr Wright with a baton was undoubtedly painful and violent but it did not cause his death."
Mr Johnson, of Windsor Road in Stockton, admits possessing a baton and Mr Vaughan, of Harlow Crescent in Thornaby, a knife.
The trial continues.
