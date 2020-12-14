John Wright murder: Accused 'stabbed man to avoid brick attack'
A drug dealer said he stabbed a man in "self defence" because he thought he was going to attack him with a brick, a court has heard.
John Wright, 41, died after being beaten with a baton and stabbed in the back in Stockton on 29 December 2019.
Jordan Vaughan said he feared he would end up in a "coma" when he knifed Mr Wright to stop him hitting him with a brick, Teesside Crown Court heard.
Both Mr Vaughan, 21, and Kienan Johnson, 22, deny murder.
The court has heard Mr Wright suffered multiple injuries but a single stab wound killed him.
Prosecutor John Elvidge QC said Mr Vaughan and Mr Johnson had wanted to "punish" Mr Wright when they realised he had paid them for drugs with fake bank notes.
Giving evidence, Mr Vaughan told the court he and Mr Johnson came across Mr Wright near Parliament Street, in Stockton, and wanted to give him a bit of a "slap".
Mr Vaughan said he carried a knife for "protection" because he had been attacked a few times in his line of work, but had "no intention" of using it on Mr Wright.
He said Mr Johnson hit Mr Wright with a baton on the back of his legs and he had fallen, but he then got up.
He told the court Mr Wright then came at him with a brick, adding: "I stabbed it [the knife] into his back to get him off me."
Mr Vaughan said he did not think he had done Mr Wright "much harm" because he had walked away from the scene despite being stabbed.
'Useless drug addict'
But Mr Elvidge put it to Mr Vaughan that he had "lied his head off to police" and at first told them he had not even been there at the time of the attack.
He later changed his account to police, the court heard.
Mr Elvidge said the victim had tried to get away and Mr Vaughan had deliberately "chased" him up an alley and stabbed him.
Mr Vaughan denied this and said he had lied to police because he "panicked."
But Mr Elvidge said: "Your case is that 'I was just defending myself', then why not say that straight away?
"You thought he was a useless drug addict and that no-one would care about it."
Mr Johnson, of Windsor Road in Stockton, admits possessing a baton and Mr Vaughan, of Harlow Crescent in Thornaby, a knife.
The trial continues.
