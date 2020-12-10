John Wright murder: Accused says victim 'still alive after attack'
- Published
A man accused of murdering another man over a drug debt said his victim was still alive and standing after he finished attacking him.
Kienan Johnson hit John Wright, 41, with an extendable baton before Jordan Vaughan fatally stabbed him in the back, Teesside Crown Court has heard.
In his police interview, Mr Johnson said he admitted hitting Mr Wright but did not see him get stabbed.
Mr Johnson, 22, and Mr Vaughan, 21, deny murder.
Jurors heard extracts of a police interview given by Mr Johnson on 31 December, two days after the attack on Mr Wright near Parliament Street in Stockton.
Mr Johnson told police he hit Mr Wright across the legs and arms but not the head.
He said: "I just assaulted him with a cosh. I did not stab him. I did not hit him in the head. I did not kill him."
He also claimed he did not know Mr Vaughan had a knife or see Mr Wright get stabbed.
Mr Johnson told police when he had finished the attack, Mr Wright was "still standing and breathing" and was "shouting at me 'what did you do that for?'".
'What knife?'
Jurors heard the two attackers fled to a nearby takeaway shop where they were caught on CCTV doing a celebratory fist bump, although Mr Johnson denied that's what the action was.
The CCTV also showed Mr Vaughan dabbing a cut on his finger which prosecutors allege he got in the attack, although he told police he cut his finger after dropping a glass bottle, and removing two jackets he was wearing and changing them around which detectives said was to "disguise" what he was wearing.
Mr Johnson also admitted throwing the blood-spattered trousers Mr Vaughan was wearing in a bin as he did not want him to "get in trouble".
In his police interview, Mr Vaughan denied being responsible for killing Mr Wright and said he "did not know him".
When asked where the knife had come from, Mr Vaughan replied: "What knife? What are you on about?"
The trial previously heard Mr Wright suffered more than 30 injuries but was killed by a single stab wound.
Mr Johnson, of Windsor Road in Stockton, and Mr Vaughan, of Harlow Crescent in Thornaby, both admit possessing weapons.
The trial continues.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.