Middlesbrough woman jailed for police officer knife attack
- Published
A woman who tried to stab a police officer who was trying to help her in her home has been jailed.
Lisa Timney, 42, called police claiming she been a crime victim on 10 July.
But when an officer went to her home in Fober Road, Middlesbrough, she produced a 12in (30cm) kitchen knife and tried to stab him in the head.
She was jailed at Teesside Crown Court for two years and eight months after admitting attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.
The court heard the officer "feared for his life" but managed to avoid her attack and did not suffer any injury.
He was taking a statement from her when she went into the kitchen and returned running at him with the knife.
Timney had been drinking heavily at the time and said she was ashamed of her actions, the court heard.
It was the fourth time Timney had attacked or abused a police officer, the court was told.
