Natalie Jenkins: Missing woman's family 'just want answers'
- Published
The family of a missing woman said they "just want answers" on the anniversary of her death and suspected murder.
Natalie Jenkins, 32, from Thornaby, was last seen on CCTV in Middlesbrough at 23:38 GMT on 10 December 2019.
Her mother Sylvia appealed for anyone with information to come forward so "we can bring this nightmare to an end".
Cleveland Police said they would "not stop" until they find her. A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and released on bail.
Ms Jenkins' mother said: "We cannot believe a year has gone by since we saw our lovely Natalie and there isn't a day that goes by where we don't think of her and wish we could see her.
"There are no words to describe how devastating it feels to lose a daughter and not knowing what has happened to her takes a toll on our minds and hearts every single day.
"As a family, we just want answers.
"We just want to know what has happened to Natalie so we can bring this nightmare to an end and try to make steps to move forward with our lives."
Ms Jenkins was last seen on CCTV walking towards Albert Park on Park Road South.
It is believed she was still in this area in the early hours of 11 December, police said.
Det Ch Insp Mark Dimelow, said: "Someone out there knows exactly what has happened to her and I would urge them to do the right thing and come forward to provide some form of closure for Natalie's family who have spent a full year in constant turmoil.
"We will not stop until we find her."
