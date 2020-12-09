Two salmonella deaths 'linked to' Blackhall butchers
Two people died after a salmonella outbreak linked to a County Durham butchers, an inquest jury was told.
Sandra Blake, 68, and Stewart Graham, 66, separately contracted the infection in February 2018 and later died.
Teesside Coroner's Court heard that out of 28 cases, 23 could be linked to Chapman and Sons butchers in Blackhall Colliery "beyond reasonable doubt".
It also heard that cooked pork from the shop contained the same strain of the bug as found in those taken ill.
Mrs Blake's husband, Heath, also fell ill on the same day as his wife but survived.
The pair, from Blackhall Colliery, suffered symptoms including sickness and diarrhoea.
Mrs Blake was visited at home by a GP and was admitted to North Tees Hospital on 14 February before she died two weeks later.
Mr Graham, a father-of-five, was well known in the area after being a former coach for Sunderland football club, and he was found dead in his Shotton Colliery home on 21 February.
In March 2018 the shop announced it was closing permanently.
The inquest continues.