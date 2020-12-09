John Wright murder: Stockton man died from stab wound
A man who was allegedly beaten and murdered over a drug debt died from a single stab wound, a court has heard.
John Wright, 41, collapsed and died shortly after being attacked with a baton and knife in Stockton on 29 December 2019.
Teesside Crown Court heard he suffered 35 injures consistent with a beating, but a single stab through the back killed him.
Kienan Johnson, 22, and Jordan Vaughan, 21, deny murder.
The trial previously heard they attacked Mr Wright to "enhance their reputation" after believing he had "robbed" or "short-changed" them in a drug deal.
Mr Wright was attacked on a green before staggering on to Parliament Street where he was declared dead by Great North Air Ambulance paramedics just before 14:00 GMT.
'Tramline bruises'
The trial previously heard Mr Johnson beat Mr Wright with an extendable baton while Mr Vaughan stabbed him,
Home Office pathologist Dr Louise Mulcahy said she found multiple injuries on Mr Wright's body, including "tramline bruises" on the back of his legs consistent with a baton attack.
But she said it was a "moderate to severe" strength stab wound that killed him with the knife entering his back and hitting the aorta, causing him to lose about 2.5l of blood.
Prosecutors said Mr Johnson, of Windsor Road in Stockton, admitted to police he hit Mr Wright with the baton but did not know his accomplice had a knife.
Mr Vaughan, of Harlow Crescent in Thornaby, accepted stabbing Mr Wright but claimed it was in self-defence, the court has heard.
Both men have admitted possessing the weapons, jurors were told.
The trial continues.
