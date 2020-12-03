Steven Clark: Murder claim letter's author comes forward
- Published
The author of an anonymous letter sent to police claiming to know the identity of a man's murderer has come forward.
The handwritten letter was received by Cleveland Police in 1999, seven years after Steven Clark disappeared near his home in Marske, near Redcar.
Det Ch Insp Shaun Page said finding its writer had been a "significant moment in the investigation".
After having the letter for 20 years "for the first time, we have been able to speak to the author", he said.
The original inquiry was based on Mr Clark, 23, being last seen using toilets near Saltburn Pier on 28 December 1992 after a family walk.
But, in September this year, Cleveland Police said a witness had seen Mr Clark later that day near his home.
Mr Clark's parents, Doris and Charles, were arrested on suspicion of his murder in September and released on bail.
Cleveland Police has not named the two people arrested but Mr and Mrs Clark have confirmed their arrest.
Mrs Clark, of Marske, said the couple "absolutely" denied murdering their son.
Her son's body has not been found and cold case detectives reopened the case earlier this year.
The force said it would be carrying out further searches in the Marske area and appealed for anyone with information to come forward, "no matter how small or insignificant they think it is".
Mr Clark was hit by a truck when he was a child which left him with a damaged arm and leg and a pronounced limp.
He had attended the Rathbone Society in Redcar, which supported people with disabilities.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.