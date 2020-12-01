Raby Castle overhaul funded by 151 new homes approved
Plans to build 151 new homes in two villages to fund the refurbishment of a castle have been approved.
Raby Estates said they need to build the homes in Gainford and Staindrop to finance an overhaul of Raby Castle.
The castle was a base for the 16th Century Rising of the North in which lords attempted to depose Elizabeth I in favour of Mary Queen of Scots.
Durham County Council approved the plan, although there were some concerns over the impact of so many new houses.
The plans will see a new cafe, car park and visitor centre built at the castle on the edge of Staindrop, as well as other improvements to the site's walled gardens and riding school.
The construction of 79 homes off Spa Road in Gainford and 72 off Grice Court in Staindrop should raise almost £3m, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Duncan Peake, chief executive at Raby Estates, said: "These are hugely important developments, both for the regional economy and for the historic fabric.
"But they can only be achieved through 'enabling developments' in Gainford and Staindrop."
A further £1m in proceeds from work at Gainford is expected to go towards renovation of the Grade I listed Gainford Hall and its historic dovecote.
