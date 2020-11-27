Middlesbrough mayor brands laptop claim 'dirty tricks'
The mayor of Middlesbrough says he was the victim of a "dirty tricks" campaign over an allegation he had an image of a naked woman on his laptop.
Independent mayor, Andy Preston, said "sinister" things were happening to try to "discredit" him.
His statement came after a complaint was lodged by the town's Labour MP, Andy McDonald.
Middlesbrough Council confirmed earlier this week it was "assessing" an allegation about the mayor's behaviour.
Writing on Facebook, Mr Preston said it stemmed from an alleged incident last year which he had been unaware of at the time as he was out of the office at a meeting.
He said the matter came to light recently after his deputy received an anonymous warning about a plot to oust him.
'Done nothing wrong'
Mr Preston said the tip-off referred to inappropriate material on his computer, which he then queried with the council's chief executive.
He said he was told it could have been a reference to a "GIF-like" image seen on his laptop, which was removed by a member of staff before the mayor returned from his meeting.
Mr Preston added: "Not only did I never see any such image, this alleged incident from about a year ago was never mentioned to me by anyone and was never reported or recorded as being any kind of issue - until just four weeks ago.
"I have no idea how the alleged image ever appeared, but I know that I have done absolutely nothing wrong."
Mr Preston said the council's most senior legal officer decided no further action was needed.
Continuing his Facebook post, he alleged details were then leaked to Mr McDonald, adding: "It's fair to say we don't get on."
Mr McDonald said: "There is a formal investigative process under way and I trust Mr Preston will fully co-operate with it so that this matter can be brought to a conclusion."
