Covid: North East move to tier 3 criticised
The government has been criticised over its decision to make the North East subject to strict tier three measures.
Bars and restaurants will remain closed and can only serve takeaways when the national lockdown ends on 2 December.
Darlington Council leader Heather Scott said it would be "unrealistic" to move into tier two within a fortnight, due to week-old data being used to assess Covid rates.
The government has been approached for a comment.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he understood why people were "frustrated" but defended the decision saying it would "drive" down the virus until a vaccine is available.
A review will be carried out on 16 December.
"While we were informed yesterday they would look at the numbers once a fortnight, the data is actually a week behind," Ms Scott told BBC Radio Tees.
"We only received our tests yesterday so we have got to roll those out and the data will be taken from next week."
'Hung out to dry'
Hartlepool Council leader Shane Moore said local leaders should have been consulted.
"I think it's disappointing but not a surprise and it's not a surprise because government ministers were itching to put us into tier three before the lockdown but the difference there was local leaders had a bit of a say in the matter and we were pushing back on it," he said.
Joe Franks, owner of The Open Jar restaurants in Norton and Hartlepool, said it was "another negative result" for the hospitality industry.
While he praised support during the first lockdown, such as the furlough scheme which has been extended until March 2021, he felt the industry was being "hung out to dry".
"We class ourselves as one of the cleanest places to go," he said.
"Tables get wiped down - that's not because of Covid, that's just what restaurants have done, since restaurants have been restaurants.
"When was the last time you saw someone walking around Tesco wiping trolleys down to use before all of this was going on?"
Mr Franks called for more support to help businesses which would be unable to open under the new tier system.
