Coronavirus: Middlesbrough TJ Hughes contests fine
- Published
Department store TJ Hughes is "legally challenging" a council which fined it £17,000 for opening during the coronavirus lockdown.
Middlesbrough Council issued the fine saying TJ Hughes was not an "essential" retailer and should be closed.
But the firm said its store is "entitled to remain open" as it sells food, hardware and gardening supplies.
TJ Hughes pclosed the Middlesbrough store "voluntarily". The council has been contacted for comment.
The firm said some local authorities have allowed local branches to remain open but others, like Middlesbrough, have challenged it.
Chief Operating Officer Jason Harmer said: "TJ Hughes takes public health extremely seriously. We also always seek to act within the parameters of the law.
"We have voluntarily closed some of our stores on a site by site basis but TJ Hughes has a responsibility to its staff and others to continue trading safely.
"It is therefore the intention to legally challenge the local authorities' positions. It is wholly nonsensical that TJ Hughes stores be asked to close when other similar mixed retail stores remain open nationwide."
The council previously said the town's infection rate is "alarmingly high" and it was taking action to protect public health.
In the seven days up to and including 15 November, Middlesbrough reported 622 cases, with an infection rate of 441.2 per 100,000 of the population, according to figures.
Under the current restrictions only essential retail such as food shops, supermarkets, pharmacies, hardware stores and off-licences should be open, together with other permitted retail such as garden centres.
Non-essential retail, such as clothing, electrical and homeware stores should be closed other than for click-and-collect.
