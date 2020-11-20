Covid-19: Teesside health boss backs 'summertime Christmas'
By Sharon Barbour
BBC Look North
- Published
Christmas should be postponed for six months to prevent coronavirus causing "massive damage" in early 2021, a public health director has warned.
Mark Adams, who oversees South Tees, said that while he might sound like "Ebenezer Scrooge" it was "eminently sensible" to move it to the summer.
"I'm really worried that we focus on Christmas and undo all of the work that we've done up until now," he said.
Teesside has seen some of the country's highest infection rates of Covid-19.
The comments were backed by Craig Blundred, director of public health for Hartlepool, with the town named second highest in England for infections on Tuesday.
It came as ministers are looking at how to relax restrictions to allow families to celebrate together.
In the seven days to 15 November, Middlesbrough reported 622 new cases, with an infection rate of 441.2 per 100,000 people, according to government figures.
Neighbouring Redcar and Cleveland is currently in the top 20 council areas across England, with 664 new cases and an infection rate of 484.1 over the same time.
'Getting weary'
James Cook University Hospital is treating 133 Covid patients, with 18 currently in intensive care, after patient numbers doubled in the last three weeks.
At the nearby University Hospital of North Tees in Stockton, they have more than twice the number of coronavirus patients than during the first wave, up from 78 to 159.
Mr Adams said rates were "too high" in both areas but appeared to be plateauing or dropping, although not particularly fast.
He said the Christmas period could drive infection rates even higher, at the same time as hospitals are facing additional winter pressures.
"I read recently an idea about bumping Christmas to June or July and having Christmas Day then, and I think that sounds like an eminently sensible thing to do," he added.
"We certainly can't have a Christmas like we are used to having, and I appreciate that is difficult for people and distressing for people, but the consequences of forgetting everything that has happened since March and trying to have a normal Christmas as possible are that the NHS does get overrun and we have significant harm and illness, and ultimately deaths for a large number of people."
Meanwhile Mary Lanigan, the leader of Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council, urged residents to stick to the rules for the "best chance" of avoiding further severe restrictions post-lockdown.
"It is understandable that people are getting weary, but keeping your distance, washing your hands regularly, avoiding contact with other households and wearing a face covering when required really does make a difference," she said.
