Covid: Stockton mum-of-13 Sonia Partridge 'was backbone of family'
A mother-of-13 who died with Covid-19 was "the backbone of our family" and "put magic into everything she did", her wife has said.
Sonia Partridge died on Tuesday, leaving her partner Kerry Ann without "my life for the last 11 years".
She said the 35-year-old had been "bullied for being so big, but gave all of us the confidence to be individual".
Sonia, of Stockton, had two children of her own while Kerry Ann has six, with their other five being via sperm donor.
Ms Partridge, 40, said her wife "loved everyone with a passion" and that looking after their children without her would be "so hard".
The student midwife added: "I'm watching the younger children running around like nothing has changed and it's very hard to accept she's never going to see them grow up."
She said Sonia, who had underlying health conditions, "could only manage one or two words" after she was taken to the town's University Hospital of North Tees on Friday.
The family have set up an online fundraising page to cover funeral costs and help them through winter as they have been served an eviction notice by their landlords.
Daughter Meera Jo, 16, said: "It's left a massive hole in all our lives.
"No matter how hard things were for her, she always put everyone else first, and now she's gone."
Ms Partridge said she, Meera and the other children, the youngest of whom is just two, are coping with their loss by "doing the things that would make Sonia feel better" such as getting Christmas decorations out.
"Sonia loved Christmas, it was her favourite time of year. She put so much magic into everything she did," Ms Partridge said.
"She was the homemaker, the foundation of our home. We just want people to know how amazing she was."
