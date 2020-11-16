'Lucky escape' for pair rescued from flooding Saltburn cave
- Published
A woman and a man had a "lucky" escape after being rescued from a cave that was flooding on the Teesside coast.
They raised the alarm by phone after becoming trapped half way between the Ship Inn and the point of Huntcliff, Saltburn, at about 13:15 GMT.
RNLI rescuers from Redcar were sent to the scene and the two people were brought to shore.
Steve Atkinson, lifeboat helm, said it could have been "far worse" and they did the right thing by staying put.
Mr Atkinson, who completed his first successful rescue since qualifying as helm in September, said that although the tide was only halfway in, the water was already "washing round their feet".
It was one of the biggest tides of the lunar cycle, the RNLI said.
"They are two very lucky people," Mr Atkinson said.
"It would have been dangerous to try and wade or swim to safety.
"The ground in that area is full of rocks and holes and the outcome could have been far worse."