Fundraiser for radio presenter Julie Donaldson raises £4,000
More than £4,000 has been raised for hospital patients in memory of a radio presenter who died with coronavirus aged 50.
Newly-wed Julie Donaldson, who started her career at BBC Tees, died on 31 October after spending three weeks in hospital.
Her husband John Proudler set a target of £2,500 to buy iPads for patients in Middlesbrough's James Cook Hospital.
But the target was smashed within days and has topped £4,000.
Mr Proudler, who only got married in the summer, said: "Despite locking herself away since March and urging others to follow the rules to avoid contracting Covid, my best friend, soulmate, confidante and wife died after a courageous battle with this killer disease.
"But we were able to see each other every day because she had an iPhone. Many patients are not so lucky.
"My aim is to buy at least six iPad minis to help critical care patients stay in touch with relatives during the pandemic."
'Wonderful woman'
Ms Donaldson began her career as a communities reporter on BBC Tees and went on to present Saturday Breakfast.
She was then morning presenter on Zetland FM in Redcar and appeared in the TV series The Mighty Redcar.
She died after being in intensive care for three weeks.
In a post on its Facebook page, Zetland FM said: "Julie was a wonderful woman who was an inspiration to everyone she met."