Coronavirus: 'Police will be called for breaches' warning
Middlesbrough's mayor has warned that police will be called to deal with coronavirus restriction breaches after virus cases rose in the town.
Latest figures reveal the town's infection rate has risen to 464 per 100,000 of population - up by more than 100 in a week.
Middlesbrough mayor Andy Preston said several businesses were being investigated for potential breaches.
He also said covid marshals would call police to deal with breaches.
Mr Preston said: "We all want life to return to normal as soon as possible.
"That will only happen when we get the virus under control. Anyone ignoring the restrictions puts our plans for the future on hold.
"Most people and business around Middlesbrough are doing the right thing when it comes to covid.
"They are understandably fed up of seeing examples of those who ignore the rules and put others at risk."
Under current regulations people must stay at home other than for daily exercise or shopping for essentials.
Only essential retail such as food shops, supermarkets, pharmacies, garden centres, hardware stores and off-licences should be open.
