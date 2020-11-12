Hope for Middlesbrough teenager's 'sunken chest' surgery
A teenager denied life-changing surgery on the NHS, and others like her, could receive it after a policy review.
The 14-year-old from Middlesbrough suffers from pectus excavatum, with her ribs growing inwards, causing breathing problems.
Most cases are considered cosmetic and in 2019 it was decided treatment would not be free.
However, as a result of intervention by her local MP, the health secretary has asked for a review of the decision.
The girl, whose family want her to be known only as "Katie", suffers from the condition which is also known as "sunken chest syndrome".
Her mother said that while she used to be a keen athlete, running at county level, she now struggles to blow up a balloon.
'Fantastic news'
Surgery is not available on the NHS, and the family cannot afford to pay for it privately.
Simon Clarke, the Conservative MP for Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland, took her case to health secretary Matt Hancock.
Following the meeting he said: "It was a very positive discussion and he is going to speak to Simon Stevens, the head of the NHS, on Monday and ask him to initiate a further review, which is fantastic news.
"Now that review is independent, it has to be - politicians shouldn't be making the decisions about which surgeries are performed for free.
"But Matt is officially asking the NHS to look at this again, which is great."
Katie's mother said: "I know we shouldn't count our chickens yet, but I just feel so positive for the first time."
