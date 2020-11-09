Normanby Covid-19 survivor warns: 'Believe me, you don't want this'
- Published
A former publican who survived Covid-19 said he "wouldn't wish it on anyone" as he urged others to follow the rules.
Barney Crapper had been on holiday in Benidorm in March and returned two days after Spain went into lockdown before he started to feel unwell.
The 77-year-old, from Normanby, was taken to hospital and diagnosed with double pneumonia and Covid-19, spending two periods in a high dependency unit.
Speaking with his wife Ann, he said: "Believe me, you don't want this."
He initially put his sore throat and cough down to the plane's air conditioning.
After becoming unwell Mr Crapper was taken to Middlesbrough's James Cook University Hospital by ambulance 12 days later.
He said: "[Two young] brilliant paramedics [treated] me in the ambulance. Next thing I was in the high depndency unit with this dome thing over my head. To be honest, I was more worried about Ann at home."
Mr Crapper, who ran The Normanby pub, the bar at Wilton Golf Club and the former Nag's Head pub in Darlington, was released from hospital after 17 days and given a special diet to gain weight after losing a stone-and-a-half.
The father-of-two and granddad had to take "baby steps" to walk, first the post box at the end of his street, to the applause of neighbours.
Since rebuilding his fitness Mr Crapper urged people to follow the rules.
He said: "You might think, 'well, I haven't got it and I don't know anyone who has'. But let me assure you - this is real. It is horrible and it's a killer. You really don't want it and you don't want to give it to anyone else."
- TEST AND TRACE: How does it work?
- SOCIAL DISTANCING: Can I give my friends a hug?
- LOOK-UP TOOL: How many cases in your area?
- HOLIDAYS: Where can I go away in the UK?
- QUARANTINE: Who must self-isolate after arriving in the UK?
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.