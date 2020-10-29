Darlington mural honours first black footballer
- Published
A giant mural celebrating the life of the first black professional footballer has been unveiled.
Arthur Wharton was born in Ghana in 1865 and came to the UK in the 1880s, initially to train as a missionary.
However, his sporting prowess meant he was signed as a goalkeeper for Darlington FC at the age of 19.
An artwork, commissioned by the charity set up in his honour has now gone on show in Widdowfield Street in the town where his career began.
As well as a career in football - at clubs including Preston North End, Rotherham Town, and Sheffield United - he was a professional cricketer, a professional rugby player and also a cycling champion.
Shaun Campbell, from the Arthur Wharton Foundation, said: "His story has made me realise what we can all achieve in the face of adversity.
"What this all is about is connecting the present to the past, for the future."
Local councillor Sajna Ali said: "He represented Darlington and I am so proud and so honoured that it his here in my ward.
"We will make sure it is the education, in all the schools. so everyone in Darlington will know."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.