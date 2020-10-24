Darlington platform change will cost station 'prestige'
A major redevelopment of Darlington station would leave it without a platform on the historic East Coast Mainline between London and Scotland.
Instead passengers would be able to board the service which would enter via a bus lane-style route, and also allow other trains to pass it.
The station is to undergo a £100m-plus revamp to enable more high-speed trains and improved links to the Tees Valley.
It would be the only station on the famous line without a platform.
Mike Renton, chair of the council's communities and local services scrutiny committee, said: "I think we lose a bit of prestige in the rail world because we are a mainline station that isn't actually on the mainline."
The overhaul, which will also see new platforms, a station building, parking and an interchange, would double capacity on the Tees Valley and Bishop Auckland lines, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Councillors heard it was crucial it was modernised, adding that if and when HS2 trains arrived in Darlington it would cut the journey time to London to one hour 52 mins.
The meeting was told Bank Top project was a key part of the authority's regeneration plans, which would also focus on creating a Rail Heritage Quarter, improvements in the town centre to attract shoppers and its Central Park development near the station.
Work is scheduled to start in January 2023 and is expected to be completed before the the bi-centenary of the Stockton & Darlington Railway celebrations in 2025.
