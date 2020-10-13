Coronavirus: Norfolk gang jailed for hospital gas thefts
Four men who stole painkiller gas canisters from hospitals just before the national lockdown have been jailed.
The Norfolk-based gang targeted hospitals in Stockport, Manchester and County Durham between 21 and 23 March.
They all admitted a single charge of conspiracy to commit burglary when they appeared at Teesside Crown Court.
Jailing them each for four years, Paul Watson QC said: "Given the situation the health service is in, the effects could have been catastrophic."
Judge Watson said the cylinders taken were essential for pain management and taking them was "despicable".
He added: "We know that in March of this year the country was in the early stages of being in the grip of a terrible pandemic, the spectre of which is still hanging over the nation now."
The court heard the gang first broke in to Stepping Hill Hospital in Stockport and stole two nitrous oxide canisters, used for pain relief.
They then drove to Withington Hospital in Manchester and took another eight, some containing "gas and air" often used in childbirth and others nitrous oxide, from a storage unit after cutting through padlocks.
They travelled to the North East and smashed their way into a storage unit at Chester-le-Street Community Hospital to steal more canisters in the early hours of the next day.
They committed similar thefts at hospitals in Bishop Auckland and Darlington, taking 14 canisters.
They were caught by police in Lincolnshire when officers pulled over their van and found 29 gas canisters in the back.
The four jailed were:
- Oliver Zak Henry Evans, 22, of Sandy Lane North, Wallington
- Harry David Bradley Goodrum, 23, of Norwich Road, Dereham
- Jake Alexander Roberts, 23, of Chestnut Hill, Norwich
- Wayne John Grady, 41, of no fixed address