Middlesbrough library book returned 57 years late

Published
image copyrightMiddlesbrough Council
image captionWhoever had the book appears to have looked after it as the council said it was "pristine"

An overdue library book has been returned nearly 60 years late.

It was left in Middlesbrough Central Library's returns box this week but was due back in December, 1962.

The copy of Geoffrey Faber's poetry anthology The Buried Stream was still "pristine", Middlesbrough Council said.

The fine would have been more than £500 but charges have been suspended during the pandemic and there would be "no questions asked", a council spokesperson said.

The identity of the borrower is not known.

Librarian David Harrington said they were "really grateful to the anonymous person who returned this book to us as it will be added back to our stock and placed in the Reference Library for future generations to enjoy".

He urged anyone else with overdue books to return them while the library was not imposing fines.

Around the time Middlesbrough Library was expecting the return of The Buried Stream:

  • Actor Ralph Fiennes is born (actress Demi Moore turns one month old)
  • Elvis Presley tops the UK charts with Return to Sender
  • The Osmonds make their national TV debut on The Andy Williams Show
  • Golden Wonder's first flavoured crisp (cheese and onion) is on the market
  • The book that ends up as the Michael Caine classic The Ipcress File is published
  • The Queen passes a decade on the throne, at the age of 36
  • Lawrence of Arabia, starring Peter O'Toole, premieres at Odeon Leicester Square

