Hartlepool van driver William Stallard jailed over cyclist death
A driver who killed a cyclist, and then lied to police that his van had been stolen at the time, has been jailed.
Michael Waistell, 58, suffered fatal injuries on Mowbray Road in Hartlepool on 31 July.
William Stallard admitted causing death by dangerous driving, and attempting to pervert the course of justice at an earlier Teesside Crown Court hearing.
The 35-year-old, of Moffatt Road in the town, has now been sentenced to eight years and four months.