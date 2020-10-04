Covid-19: Middlesbrough and Hartlepool police receive calls over rule breaches
Police in two areas hit by new coronavirus restrictions received 37 calls to possible breaches in the first 24 hours.
The tighter restrictions banning households from mixing came into force in Middlesbrough and Hartlepool just after midnight on Saturday.
Reported breaches to Cleveland Police included people not wearing masks and takeaways open beyond the 22:00 curfew.
One warning was issued to a house party in Hartlepool, the force said.
A spokeswoman said officers wanted to "thank the thousands of people who have followed guidance since a local lockdown came into force this weekend".
She said the 37 calls between 07:00 BST on Saturday and 07:00 on Sunday were a "relatively small number of reports and shows the vast majority of people are adhering to the rules".
The spokeswoman said: "Police will continue to engage with the public to advise and if necessary enforce the legislation."
