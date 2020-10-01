Coronavirus: Household mixing ban will 'damage mental health' Published duration 7 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image caption Middlesbrough has been on the government's watchlist following an increase in cases

A ban on household mixing indoors in Hartlepool and Middlesbrough is "unacceptable", a local mayor said.

It follows Health Secretary Matt Hancock's announcement of stricter rules across parts of the north of England to combat a rise in Covid-19

Middlesbrough mayor Andy Preston said the new restrictions would "kill viable jobs and damage mental health".

The move means households can no longer mix in homes and gardens and indoor settings such as pubs and restaurants.

Mr Hancock said the measures, affecting 250,000 people in Hartlepool and Middlesbrough, would bring the areas in line with restrictions in place across other parts of the North East.

Earlier this week Mr Preston had put in a request to the government for a ban on household mixing, but without a change to the current "rule of six" for meeting others outside of homes in Covid-secure venues such as cafes, restaurants and pubs.

Following the announcement, he said: "I think this measure has been introduced based on ... a monstrous lack of communication and ignorance.

"The government needs to understand our local knowledge and expertise and ability to get things done and preserve jobs and well being.

"We're really disappointed - as things stand we defy the government and we do not accept these measures.

"We need to get Covid under control and we need to work with people to find a way a way of preserving jobs and mental health".

'Inevitable'

Simon Clarke, Conservative MP for Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland described them in a tweet as "very regrettable" and he was glad they do not extend to Redcar and Cleveland.

He added: "We are where we are and must now focus on obeying the rules, bringing the infection rate down and getting back to normal as quickly as possible."

However, Andy McDonald, MP for Middlesbrough, described the move as "inevitable".