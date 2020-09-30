Ingleby Barwick biker who died in crash was 'loving' family man
- Published
A motorcyclist who died after crashing into a barrier was a "loving husband, father and grandfather", his family have said.
Stephen Davies, 62, from the Ingleby Barwick area, died at the scene of the crash on Monday evening.
His motorbike crashed on the A174 Spine Road in Thornaby between the A19 interchange roundabout and Thornaby Road shortly before 17:00 BST, Cleveland Police said.
Officers are appealing for witnesses.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.