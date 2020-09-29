Coronavirus: Teesside 'not yet seeking' more restrictions Published duration 1 hour ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image caption Middlesbrough remains on the government's watchlist following an increase in cases

Council leaders in Teesside have said they were not yet seeking further coronavirus restrictions.

It comes as further measures are due to be rolled out across parts of the North East this week.

Councillors from Darlington, Hartlepool, Stockton and Redcar and Cleveland have been meeting to address the spread of the virus, following a spike last week.

However, people are being asked to minimise contact between households.

Middlesbrough Council, which is on the government's watchlist , is currently discussing its own requirements.

Information from the NHS Test and Trace Service indicates that the majority of cases across Teesside are transmitted from household to household.

Middlesbrough's elected mayor, Andy Preston, said: "We need to protect the vulnerable, but we can't kill jobs, kill society, there's got to be a middle ground.

"There's the possibility of asking the government to come in and impose some stricter measures but we also need to make certain there's no isolation, to make sure mental health is protected."

Mr Preston said he opposed pubs, cafes and restaurants being "off limits to people from different households".

He said he would ask for more government funds to help police enforce measures that have been rolled out during the pandemic.