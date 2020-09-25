Coronavirus: Five Teesside councils added to enhanced support list Published duration 14 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image caption The rate of coronavirus cases in Middlesbrough has risen to more than 80 per 100,000 people.

The five council areas of Teesside need enhanced support from the government after a rise in Covid-19 cases.

Darlington, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Redcar and Cleveland and Stockton are on the government's watchlist after increases in infection rates.

They will be offered "additional resources" such as more mobile testing units, Public Health England said.

Middlesbrough and Redcar and Cleveland councils are advising people not to visit other households.

Middlesbrough Council said "analysis" showed 80% of recent cases were a result of contact within homes.

Redcar and Cleveland Council said there was also an increase in the number of vulnerable people getting the virus.

Middlesbrough Mayor Andy Preston said it was "not time to panic" but "we can't be complacent about Covid".

He said: "While we're not suggesting anyone locks themselves away, we do need people to think about their contact with others."

He said people could still "get out and about responsibly" but it was clear "visiting other houses and welcoming guests to your home increases the risk of infection".

Karen King, deputy leader of Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council, said: "The number of positive cases in our borough has risen sharply in recent weeks and most of these have been due to households visiting and socialising with each other.

"While there has been evidence that, nationally, the majority of new cases has been in younger people, this is changing in our borough.

"We are seeing an increase in the number of cases involving elderly and vulnerable residents and keeping these people safe is an absolute priority."

Stockton Council said it was in discussions with the government about what "enhanced support will entail".

Leader Bob Cook said it was of "paramount importance" people acted now and the authority is "encouraging residents not to visit other households indoors unless they have to".

They were given enhanced support status a week after tougher restrictions were introduced in seven other North East council areas to stop the spread.