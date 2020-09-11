Middlesbrough Hemlington Hall Academy closed by Covid cases Published duration 39 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Google image caption Hemlington Hall Academy is to be deep cleaned

A primary school is to be closed for 14 days from Monday after five members of staff contracted coronavirus.

One tested positive for the virus on Sunday with four more cases now confirmed at Hemlington Hall Academy in Middlesbrough.

There are no confirmed cases among the pupils and none has reported symptoms to the school, it said.

Lingfield Education Trust, which runs the academy, said "safety precautions have been strictly adhered to".

Chief executive Nick Blackburn said: "I appreciate that this decision will have an impact on our families and I want to reassure them that it has been taken in the interests of health and safety for everyone connected with the school."

A "significant number of key staff" are self-isolating and the premises will be deep cleaned, the school said.

Public Health England had advised that families did not need to self-isolate, it added.

Middlesbrough Council said staff absence levels "would have made it difficult to follow current guidance" had the school remained open.