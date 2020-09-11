Middlesbrough Sainsbury's criticised over face mask enforcement Published duration 1 hour ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Getty Images image caption Sainsbury's said it follows government guidance

Another supermarket in Middlesbrough has been criticised for failing to stop customers entering without a mask.

Sainsbury's has been condemned for the "shocking" number of people without masks at the Easterside branch.

Councillor June Goodchild said she saw 75 people go into Sainsbury's without masks on. The supermarket chain said it had followed government guidance.

'Very worrying'

The ward member for Ladgate told the council's culture and communities scrutiny panel: "I'm concerned about these convenience stores - I watched 90 people go in and 75 of them didn't have masks on. It's very worrying.

"I phoned Sainsbury's and asked them what the hell they were playing at - they said they had no enforcement [power] to say 'please wear a face covering'."

Public Health England data shows there were 60 coronavirus cases in Middlesbrough in the week to 7 September with the town's rate at 42.6 per 100,000 people.

It remains on the government's watch list as an "area of concern".

Ms Goodchild confirmed it was Sainsbury's Broughton Avenue branch where she had seen problems on Tuesday.

She told the Local Democracy Reporting Service she had contacted the firm "begging" them to take action and explaining staff had been ignored after requesting masks were worn.

Council officers said they would pass on the concerns to the enforcement team.

A Sainsbury's spokesman said: "Posters are displayed inside and outside our stores and there are regular announcements asking customers to follow the new rules."