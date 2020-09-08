Cleveland PCC Barry Coppinger resigns with immediate effect Published duration 7 minutes ago

image caption Barry Coppinger was first appointed Cleveland PCC in November 2012

Cleveland's police and crime commissioner has resigned saying the stress of the role has been having an impact on his health.

It was the first force to be rated inadequate across all areas.

Mr Coppinger has also been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) after WhatsApp messages were deleted.

He had faced calls to quit following the Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services' report in September and had already announced he would not be standing for re-election

In a letter to Cleveland Chief Constable Richard Lewis, he said: "I have felt under siege since the damning report into Cleveland Police 12 months ago, and have been working and making decisions while experiencing considerable, cumulative stress.

"It has reached the stage where this is now impacting upon my health.

"Recent events will only add to this and therefore I do believe it is better that I step aside now and allow someone else to take charge until the re-scheduled election in May 2021."

image copyright Cleveland Police image caption Richard Lewis has referred Mr Coppinger to the Independent Office for Police Conduct

Mr Coppinger also said in his statement he had cleared WhatsApp messages on his personal mobile phone which he described as "of a mundane, logistical nature".

"Recent focus on this area has led me to consider whether that was the right approach and it is right and proper that the appropriate independent authorities now consider this," he said.

Cleveland Police said Mr Lewis had written to the IOPC and the PCC's office.

"The letters relate to the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Cleveland and are concerns of alleged unlawful and/or improper behaviour contrary to the Data Protection Act 2018 and/or the Freedom of Information Act 2000," it said.

The IOPC said: "We have received a referral from the Cleveland Police and Crime Panel regarding a complaint made against the Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner and will make a decision on the level of our involvement in due course.

"We have also received correspondence from the Chief Constable of Cleveland Police concerning his own actions in relation to this matter which we are also considering."

The Labour PCC, who has held the role since November 2012, has resigned with immediate effect and an acting commissioner will be appointed.

