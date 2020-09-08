Skelton crash: Schoolboy cyclist killed in collision with car named Published duration 45 minutes ago

image copyright CLEVELAND POLICE image caption Leon James Keeller was cycling with another child

The family of a 14-year-old boy who came off his bike and was killed in a crash with a car said their lives "will never be the same".

Leon James Keeler was cycling on Stanghow Road, near Skelton, when he was in collision with a dark-coloured Alfa Romeo Mito at 20:20 BST on Sunday.

The car driver was arrested and he has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Cleveland Police is appealing for any witnesses or dashcam footage.

The teenager, who was cycling with another child at the time, suffered serious head injuries and died at the scene.

In a statement Leon's mother Janine said: "He has left a huge hole in our hearts, our lives will never be the same.

"Rest in paradise son. Ride easy."

Cleveland Police refused to say what the driver was arrested on suspicion of.

Related Topics Cleveland Police

Skelton