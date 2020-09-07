Image caption Andy Preston was photographed in the Dundas Shopping Centre on Monday morning

Middlesbrough's mayor has been accused of hypocrisy after he was photographed in a town shopping centre without a face mask.

Andy Preston was seen in the Dundas Shopping Centre on Monday morning.

Last week he criticised local businesses putting "profits before people" as the town was put on the government's Covid-19 watchlist.

Mr Preston said he had worn a mask in the centre but not by the door where the photo was taken.

The woman who took the photo was out having breakfast at about 09:30 BST, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

She said: "It was a surprise when he is advising everybody that we all need to work together to get the numbers of Covid down in our area - and saying there could be a local lockdown if these safety measures are not met.

"Then he doesn't follow the measures himself - it is very hypocritical. He should be leading by example."

Latest figures show the town is in the top 20 in England for cases with a rate of 44 per 100,000 population.

Last week Mr Preston said patrols would be stepped up in bars and restaurants and it planned to hand out free face masks to residents, along with a leaflet highlighting government advice.

The independent mayor said everyone, including himself, should wear a face covering in shops, shopping centres and on public transport.

He said: "It's absolutely fine for members of the public to remind me to wear a mask because any of us can momentarily forget.

"The truth is that I did wear a mask in that shopping arcade but not by the entry door where that photo was taken.

"If this encourages everyone to wear a mask that's great - Middlesbrough needs more of that."

Health chiefs and Public Health England are continuing to urge people in Middlesbrough to respond to coronavirus symptoms, however mild, by self-isolating and booking a test.

