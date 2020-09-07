A 14-year-old boy came off his bike and was killed in a crash near Skelton, police say.

The boy was cycling on Stanghow Road with another child when he was in collision with a dark-coloured Alfa Romeo Mito at 20:20 BST on Sunday.

The boy suffered serious head injuries and died at the scene.

A man in his late 20s has been arrested. Cleveland Police refused to say what he was being held on suspicion of.

The force urged any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact it on 101.