Middlesbrough Mayor Andy Preston stressed jobs would be at risk if a local lockdown was imposed.

Middlesbrough's mayor has hit out at local businesses putting "profits before people" as the town is put on the government's Covid-19 watchlist.

Andy Preston said patrols would be stepped up in bars and restaurants on Saturday, and they would be closed down if guidelines were not followed.

It follows a rise in the local infection rate which is around 39 per 100,000 of the population, data shows.

The council said it was made aware of 10 further positive tests on Friday.

'Couldn't give a monkey's'

Mr Preston, the town's directly-elected Independent mayor, said some local businesses were simply not listening to advice.

"I think across the country there are non conformers aren't there, and they fall into a few categories; there are the conspiracy theorists, the ignorant, and then the just pig headed", Mr Preston told BBC Five Live.

Speaking on BBC Radio Tees, Mr Preston added: "What I'm really frustrated about... is the number of businesses which are putting profits before people.

"There are restaurants and bars that are cramming people in and they couldn't give a monkey's about people spreading the virus and they are putting other people's businesses at risk because they are helping to bring in the risk of a lockdown.

"We want to punish the bad businesses to support the good ones."

The council said from Monday it planned to hand out free face masks to residents, along with a leaflet highlighting government advice.

