Image caption Tesco said it had advisory signs but was not responsible for enforcing the law

Supermarket giant Tesco should enforce rules on wearing masks aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus, Middlesbrough's mayor has said.

Andy Preston said he was shocked at the number of people at one branch "walking in completely unchallenged not covering their faces".

Tesco said it was encouraging customers to follow social distancing measures, including wearing face coverings.

The company has previously said it is not its place to enforce mask rules.

Staff may face abuse if they challenge some customers and others may have an exemption, it said.

'Profits ahead of health'

But Mr Preston said the company was "being negligent and putting their own comfort ahead of peoples' lives and their own comfort and profits ahead of our jobs and our health".

"I believe Tesco staff have been told not to intervene as they don't want to get in a confrontation - but we've got a culture of guidelines which are vague," he said.

Face coverings are mandatory in shops, supermarkets and shopping centres in England unless an exemption applies.

Premises are advised to take "reasonable steps" to ensure compliance with the law.

Those who regularly do not comply without a valid exemption can be fined up to £3,200, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Middlesbrough Council Conservative group leader David Coupe said "40 to 50%" of customers were not wearing masks in some supermarkets and "the staff walk around without masks which is telling other people to do the same".

Mr Preston has called for a law requiring shop workers, pub staff and restaurant workers to also cover their face.

