Caravan retreat for bereaved families opens

Image copyright Quinn's Retreat Image caption The retreat has now welcomed its first guests

A holiday retreat for families bereaved by suicide which was set up by a couple whose two children took their own lives has opened its doors.

Quinn Beadle died aged 17 in 2018 and her 21-year-old brother, Dyllon, the following year.

Their parents Tracey and David Beadle, from Shildon, County Durham, launched a charity in their memory.

Quinn's Retreat, a static caravan in Barnard Castle, offers a break for those who have been similarly bereaved.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Dyllon took his own life less than a year after his sister

Described as a "comfortable and peaceful place", it is located at a family-friendly leisure park, next to the River Tees, and inside there are booklets and other resources.

Tracey Beadle said: "We had already started to fundraise to make a memorial garden for Quinn [before Dyllon died] and that's where the idea for Quinn's Retreat was founded.

"If you lose a relative, someone you love, to suicide you're 25% more likely to die of suicide yourself, and that's why we want to help families who've been bereaved that way."

Image caption Tracey Beadle hopes people will find the retreat comfortable and peaceful

She said they had tried to make it a "home from home, a real retreat".

"We've got everything nice, cushions and bunting and everything," she said.

"We just want to wrap people up in a big hug."