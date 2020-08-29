Caravan retreat for bereaved families opens
A holiday retreat for families bereaved by suicide which was set up by a couple whose two children took their own lives has opened its doors.
Quinn Beadle died aged 17 in 2018 and her 21-year-old brother, Dyllon, the following year.
Their parents Tracey and David Beadle, from Shildon, County Durham, launched a charity in their memory.
Quinn's Retreat, a static caravan in Barnard Castle, offers a break for those who have been similarly bereaved.
Described as a "comfortable and peaceful place", it is located at a family-friendly leisure park, next to the River Tees, and inside there are booklets and other resources.
Tracey Beadle said: "We had already started to fundraise to make a memorial garden for Quinn [before Dyllon died] and that's where the idea for Quinn's Retreat was founded.
"If you lose a relative, someone you love, to suicide you're 25% more likely to die of suicide yourself, and that's why we want to help families who've been bereaved that way."
She said they had tried to make it a "home from home, a real retreat".
"We've got everything nice, cushions and bunting and everything," she said.
"We just want to wrap people up in a big hug."