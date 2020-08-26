Image copyright Google Image caption Armando's has been closed since two staff fell ill on Monday

Customers who visited an Italian restaurant in Redcar are being urged to self-isolate after two staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council said anyone who visited Armando's between 19 and 22 August should stay at home for 14 days after their visit "as a precaution".

The restaurant temporarily closed on Monday, a council spokesman said.

The council also said anyone who develops symptoms should book a test.

Deputy council leader Karen King said: "We're being extra cautious by making this appeal but safety comes first.

"Armando's took the quick and responsible decision earlier in the week to close their premises once they had suspected members of their team had developed symptoms.

"By doing so, they have helped prevent the further spreading of the virus."

A spokesman for Armando's said: "The health and safety of our customers and team members is our top priority, so we have cancelled our bookings and closed the premises temporarily.

"We appreciate everyone's loyalty and support throughout these difficult times, but we must do what's best to help control the virus.

"If you were here last week, please don't be alarmed, you just need to follow the advice."

