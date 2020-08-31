Image copyright CDDFRS Image caption Seven appliances were dispatched to the scene as well as an aerial ladder platform.

Firefighters have tackled a large blaze at a recycling plant in County Durham.

Crews were called to the site in Eldon, near Bishop Auckland, at about 0500 BST, with seven appliances dispatched as well as an aerial ladder platform.

The building contained 500 tonnes of compacted rubbish and is at risk of collapse, the fire service said.

Residents have been warned to keep windows and doors closed due to large amounts of smoke and possible hazardous materials involved.

There are no reports of any casualties.

