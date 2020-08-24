Image copyright Family Photograph Image caption Christopher Kay died in hospital from chest injuries

A man has appeared in court charged with manslaughter following a suspected shooting on Teesside.

Christopher Kay, 58, died in hospital after sustaining chest injuries in Brotton Road, Carlin How, on Friday.

Cleveland Police have said the injuries were believed to have been caused by a firearm.

Jamie Hellings, 32, and from Coronation Road, Loftus, entered no plea when he appeared before magistrates via videolink.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Teesside Crown Court on 21 September.

Mr Kay, from Carlin How, near Saltburn, was taken to James Cook University Hospital, Middlesbrough, where he died.

In a statement, his family said they were "currently working on coming to terms with the fact that a member of our family has been taken away from us", and thanked members of the public who tried to help following the incident.

