A man has been charged with manslaughter following a suspected shooting in East Cleveland.

A 58-year-old man died in hospital after sustaining serious chest injuries in the incident on Friday, in Brotton Road, Carlin How.

Cleveland Police previously said the unnamed man's injuries were believed to have been caused by a firearm.

Jamie Hellings, 32, from Coronation Road, Loftus, is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Two men, aged 31 and 35, who were arrested have been released on bail pending further inquiries. A 32-year-old woman has been released with no further action.

The man who died was taken to James Cook University Hospital, Middlesbrough.

Witnesses or anyone with information are being urged to contact police.

