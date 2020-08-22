Image copyright Google Image caption Officers from Cleveland Police were called to Brotton Road on Friday afternoon

A man has died after being shot in Carlin How.

Police were called to Brotton Road on Friday at around 16:30 BST.

The 58-year-old suffered serious chest injuries and was taken to James Cook University Hospital, where he died.

Police said his injuries are believed to have been caused by a firearm.

Three men aged 31, 32 and 35, and a woman, aged 32, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Officers remain at the scene while the investigation continues.

All those arrested remain in police custody.

Any witnesses are being urged to contact police.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.