Image copyright Durham Police Image caption Karl Wilson admitted multiple offences and was jailed for seven years

A man who police say punched an officer about 40 times in the head while being arrested has been jailed.

Karl Wilson was stopped by Durham Police in Darlington on 12 July at a routine traffic stop and was found to have neither a licence nor insurance.

As two officers tried to restrain him, Wilson, 41, struck one dozens of times in the head with a gold sovereign ring.

Wilson was jailed for seven years at Teesside Crown Count after admitting multiple offences.

A passing dog walker intervened and tried to hold Wilson's arm as he also punched the other officer twice during the attack on Willow Road.

Image copyright Durham Police Image caption Wilson drew blood as he repeatedly punched the officer while wearing a gold sovereign ring

A subsequent search of his car revealed half a kilogram of heroin and about £2,500 in cash.

Wilson, of Major Street, Darlington, admitted offences including two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

He was also banned from driving for six-and-a-half years.

The officers were taken to hospital following the attack and returned to work the following day.

Ch Insp Steve Ball said: "Our officers put their own lives on the line for the public every single day - they have every right to return home safely at the end of each shift, like everyone else. They should never have to tolerate assaults while simply doing their job."

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.