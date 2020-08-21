Cyclist struck by police van on emergency call

Image copyright Google Image caption The A167 between Newton Aycliffe and Rushyford is expected to be closed for some time

A cyclist has suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash with a police van responding to an emergency call.

The man was struck at about 00:30 BST on the A167 near Newton Aycliffe, Durham Police said.

A force spokeswoman said his family had been informed and were being supported. The cyclist was taken to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough.

The crash has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, the spokeswoman added.

The A167 between Central Avenue, Newton Aycliffe, and Rushyford is expected to remain closed for some time.

