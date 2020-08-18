Image copyright Met Police Image caption Police said Dewing initially denied he was responsible for pushing the officer, claiming it was someone else

A man who pushed a police officer down steps during a protest, leaving her seriously injured, has been jailed.

Jamie Dewing, 31, send the officer falling backwards during the rally in London on 13 June.

CCTV footage showed Dewing, who had travelled from his home in Saltburn, throwing items including a metal barrier and spitting at officers.

Dewing, of Wharton Place, admitted violent disorder and was given a two-year sentence at Teesside Crown Court.

Appearing via video link, he was given a further six months, to run concurrently, for assaulting an emergency worker.

Dewing, who initially denied being the man in the CCTV footage, pleaded guilty to the charges.

He travelled from Boosbeck, Saltburn, to join hundreds of demonstrators in central London, including some far-right activists, claiming they were protecting statues from anti-racism activists.

Police said he was one of a minority who became increasingly hostile to officers attempting to control crowds near the Nelson Mandela statue in Parliament Square.

Officers had made their way there to rescue a woman, believed to be from an opposing group, as there were serious concerns for her wellbeing.

As she was being led to safety Dewing violently shoved the officer.

He was identified by Cleveland Police during an investigation into the violence, after his photograph was released to the media.

Det Con Nicky Dixon, from the Metropolitan Police, said: "This officer braved a hostile crowd to carry out the rescue of someone who was vulnerable.

"There is no excuse for this or his later actions, it was just thuggery."

The Met Police said the officer who was injured needed physiotherapy to her neck and back.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.