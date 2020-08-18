Image copyright Google Image caption The boy got into difficulty after entering the River Tees at Broken Scar in Darlington

A body has been found in the search for a 15-year-old boy who got into difficulty in the River Tees.

Durham Police said the alarm was raised shortly after 17:00 BST on Monday after the boy entered the water at Broken Scar in Darlington.

The body was found shortly before midnight and although formal identification is yet to take place it is believed to be the missing boy.

The death is not being treated as suspicious, the force added.

A spokeswoman said the boy's family "have been informed and are being supported and our thoughts are with them at this tragic time".

Police were aided in the search by Darlington Fire and Rescue Service, the North East Ambulance Service, Teesdale and Weardale Search and Mountain Rescue Team and underwater search teams.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.