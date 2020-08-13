Image copyright STDC Image caption It is hoped local firms will be involved in the demolition and clean up programme

Guided tours of a former steelworks site on Teesside are being offered to a community prior to its demolition.

The SSI plant at Redcar closed in 2015 with the loss of more than 4,000 jobs.

Tenders are now being invited for a £154m programme to demolish structures, including the blast furnace, to get the site ready for new developments.

Before then, a number of organised and escorted tours will be laid on for members of the community who wish to explore the historic site.

Announcing the start of tendering for contracts, Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen described it as "a bittersweet day".

'Celebrate heritage'

He said he hoped local companies could be involved in the work, which is expected to last about three years and create up to 300 jobs.

He added: "If we are going to demolish the assets, how do we recognise the history?

"We want to preserve the memory of 150 years of iron and steel working, so I would also like people to submit ideas on how to celebrate the area's heritage."

Tours will be on offer throughout October.

