Image copyright Middlesbrough Council Image caption The mobile testing unit will be at Teesside University on Monday from 11:00 to 15:00 BST

Nine new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Middlesbrough.

On Friday, 28 cases were confirmed, connected to a small number of households in the Acklam, Linthorpe and town centre end of Marton Road.

Middlesbrough Council said it was informed of four new Covid-19 cases on Saturday and a further five on Sunday.

The authority said a mobile testing centre set up over the weekend would remain in place on Monday.

The four positive tests revealed on Saturday date from 6 August and on Sunday four of the tests date from 7 August and one from 5 August.

The authority said at this stage it is believed the cases are linked to the cluster reported over the past week.

'Cautious but not panicking'

Middlesbrough Mayor Andy Preston said: "As you'd expect, we're keeping a close eye on things.

"We're being cautious but not panicking. We think these cases are linked to a small number of households via family and friends.

"We'll keep everyone updated so we can protect people's health and jobs."

Anyone known to have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive is advised to test themselves and to self-isolate until the results of those test have been confirmed.

A testing centre at the disused Sainsbury's site close to the Riverside Stadium is open from 08:00 BST to 20:00, seven days a week.

The mobile testing unit will again be in the Centuria South car park at Teesside University on Monday from 11:00 to 15:00 BST.

The council urged people to cover their face in public, wash hands regularly and keep a distance from others. Anyone with a high temperature, a new continuous cough or a loss or change to their sense of smell or taste should isolate and book a test.

The local authority is also working with Public Health England's North East Health Protection Team.

