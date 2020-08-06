Image copyright Redcar and Cleveland Council Image caption The new Regent would have three screens and seat 200 people

Plans to demolish a a seafront picture house and build a three-screen cinema in its place have been approved.

The Regent Cinema in Redcar was built in the 1920s but closed in 2018 to its deteriorating condition.

The Tees Valley Combined Authority has pledged to fund the £9.6m replacement which Redcar and Cleveland Council said could be open by the spring of 2022.

Four people objected to the Regent's demolition claiming it was a "reminder of Redcar's glory days".

One objector said: "The building is a landmark and should be preserved."

Image copyright Redcar and Cleveland Council Image caption The Regent Cinema was built in the 1920s

Claire Griffiths, the council's development services manager, told councillors only demolition and a rebuild was a viable option and any repair works would be temporary and cost a significant amount.

Neil Baldwin, who represents the Coatham ward, said: "There is a perception from some that the current building is listed or historically significant, but this is not correct.

Image copyright Redcar and Cleveland Council Image caption The existing cinema forms part of the seawall

He said about 700 people had contributed to a public consultation and 72% approved of the design and plans, adding: "People are fed up of there being nothing there and they just want a cinema back in town."

The existing building forms part of the seawall so temporary sea wall defences will have to be installed while construction is taking place, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

